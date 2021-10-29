Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $76.76. 4,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 690.52 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

