EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $444,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $661.84. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,415. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $672.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $611.96 and its 200-day moving average is $535.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

