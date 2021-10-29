Metal (MTL) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Metal has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $214.42 million and approximately $18.61 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00005158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.09 or 0.00325311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

