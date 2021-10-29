Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 408 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 22,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $414.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

