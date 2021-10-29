Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $144.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

