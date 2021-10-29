SG3 Management LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SG3 Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 53.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3,663.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $940.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,194. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day moving average of $871.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

