Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.25

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.25 and last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 3232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

