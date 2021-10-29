FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 1,523.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.46. 688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.05. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

