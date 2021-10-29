FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.31. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,584. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $411.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $158,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,698 shares of company stock worth $112,717,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

