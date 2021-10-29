LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 273,225 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

