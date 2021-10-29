Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys Shares of 697 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 389,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,047,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $301.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

