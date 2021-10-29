Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $802,000 Investment in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LEGO remained flat at $$11.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Legato Merger Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

