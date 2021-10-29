M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 12,712 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Quest Diagnostics worth $40,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 3,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,798. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

