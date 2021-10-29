149,992 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth $18,218,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth $5,952,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth $97,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIIX stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 5,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,980. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

