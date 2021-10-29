Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 201,394 Shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,394 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 1.62% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,099. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

