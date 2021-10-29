Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 509,461 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,519,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,461 shares during the quarter. Concrete Pumping accounts for 1.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Concrete Pumping worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $494.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

