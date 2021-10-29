2,837,409 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,837,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,399,000. Equitable comprises approximately 4.0% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,621,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.