Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,696,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 229,735 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 14.3% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.68% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,527,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.62. 27,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

