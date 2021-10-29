Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE MRT.UN remained flat at $C$5.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,254. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.10. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

