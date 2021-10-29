H Randolph Holder, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. 11,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,505. The company has a market cap of $142.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.52. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

