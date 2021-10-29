Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.15). Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 144.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($5.43) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

