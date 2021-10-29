VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $48,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.60. 94,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,826. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.45. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $276.69.

