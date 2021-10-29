Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

