Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Newell Brands stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 109,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,657. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

