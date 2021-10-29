Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) PT at $227.92

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in WEX by 729.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in WEX by 25.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.45. WEX has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

