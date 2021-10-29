Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

