Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) to post sales of $455.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.14 million to $476.11 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

CANO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

