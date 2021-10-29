Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.03 billion.Corning also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,863. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

