Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $61.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.20 million. Alphatec posted sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $237.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.16 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alphatec by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 13,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.