Gulden Price Reaches $0.0163 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $67,281.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00312976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,575,290 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

