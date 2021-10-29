FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.93

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.00. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

FIH Mobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

