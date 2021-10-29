TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.53

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.53 and traded as high as C$28.35. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.18, with a volume of 1,842,889 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.92.

The company has a market cap of C$38.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

