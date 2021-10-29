TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.94

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.94 ($3.38) and traded as low as GBX 254.25 ($3.32). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.36), with a volume of 129,636 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 258.94. The company has a market capitalization of £446.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

