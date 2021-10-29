IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.39

Shares of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.39 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 73.40 ($0.96). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 350,996 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £318.86 million and a PE ratio of 34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.39.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

