The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $689.37

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.37 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 722.40 ($9.44). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 716.80 ($9.37), with a volume of 2,022,777 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 729.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 689.37.

In other news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

