Ion Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 46,626 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,769. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

