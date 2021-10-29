Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $234.43. 156,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

