Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) is Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 356,404 shares during the period. Radware makes up about 3.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Radware by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Radware by 799.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radware by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

RDWR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.