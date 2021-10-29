Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

NYSE:MET traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 75,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,690. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

