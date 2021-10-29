Liquity Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.34 or 0.00008540 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $63.13 million and approximately $427,977.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.24 or 1.00278836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.65 or 0.07043545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022016 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,828,835 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

