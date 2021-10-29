DMScript (DMST) Market Cap Hits $407,743.41

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $407,743.41 and $4,043.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.24 or 1.00278836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.65 or 0.07043545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022016 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

