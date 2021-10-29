Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

