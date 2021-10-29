Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Update

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKPGF remained flat at $$1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
