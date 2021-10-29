OWNDATA Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $800,123.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.00458465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001281 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.51 or 0.00940990 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

