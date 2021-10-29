SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,109. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

