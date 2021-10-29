SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPYR remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,109. SPYR has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
About SPYR
