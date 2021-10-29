Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.34 to $3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% to +23% or $3.652 billion to $3.682 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.14.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.55. 26,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,872. Pentair has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

