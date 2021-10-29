Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ranpak has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranpak stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Ranpak worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.