North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NOA traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. 2,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $519.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.