Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.18 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

