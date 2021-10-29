PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 90,270 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,415 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,178,000. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 220.0% in the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

