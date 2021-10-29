TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TRRVF stock remained flat at $$19.48 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $19.49.
About TerraVest Industries
