TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TRRVF stock remained flat at $$19.48 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $19.49.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

